Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 189 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $318.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

