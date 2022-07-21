Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

