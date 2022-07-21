Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of RF opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

