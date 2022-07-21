Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Repligen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Company Profile



Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

