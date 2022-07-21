Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Short Interest Update

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 86.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Revlon Stock Performance

Revlon stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revlon ( NYSE:REV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Revlon by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

