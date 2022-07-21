Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

