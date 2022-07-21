Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.