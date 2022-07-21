Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 67,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

