Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.79.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.