Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.