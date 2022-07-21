Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,878 shares of company stock worth $3,979,428. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $285.50 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

