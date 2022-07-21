Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,453 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

