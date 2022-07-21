Signaturefd LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NVDA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

