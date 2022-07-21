Signaturefd LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.84.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

