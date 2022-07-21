Signaturefd LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $637.38 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

