Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

