Spinnaker Trust Has $5.80 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

