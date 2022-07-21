Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 12,698 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.