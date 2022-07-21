Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 48,383 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.26 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

