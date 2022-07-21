Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 83,665.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,996 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,043,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after buying an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $19,447,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 624,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $10,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NOG opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.