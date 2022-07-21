Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.8 %

BBY opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.