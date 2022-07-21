Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 988 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.