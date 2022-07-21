Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

