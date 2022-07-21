Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 126.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

