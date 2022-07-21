Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 29.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

