Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

