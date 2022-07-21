Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

