Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

