Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.