Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $637.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $655.63 and its 200-day moving average is $700.00. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

