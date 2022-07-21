Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $271,422,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

