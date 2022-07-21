Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $315.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

