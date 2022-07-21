Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $410.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.