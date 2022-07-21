Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 23,650 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

