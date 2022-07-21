Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,481 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,505,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

