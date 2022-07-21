Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average is $456.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

