Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,548 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.