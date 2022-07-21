Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

