T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

