The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

