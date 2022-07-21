The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

