The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

