Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE TWLO opened at $93.40 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
