V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

