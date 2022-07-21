Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $283,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.