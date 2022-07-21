Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

