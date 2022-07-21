Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vericel worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

Vericel stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

