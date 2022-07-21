Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.