Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.