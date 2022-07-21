Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $339.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.